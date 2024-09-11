ONDC’s new Saarthi app to help businesses to create multilingual buyer apps

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Wednesday launched Saarthi, a reference application designed to assist businesses in creating customised multilingual buyer apps.

Developed together with Bhashini -- an AI-driven language translation tool -- Saarthi will offer advanced multilingual features for a more inclusive digital commerce experience to ONDC participants.

The application initially supports 5 languages -- Hindi, English, Marathi, Bangla, and Tamil. It plans to scale up to all 22 languages provided by Bhashini.

This will ensure that businesses can offer a personalised and localised shopping experience, breaking down language barriers and enhancing accessibility for users across India.

“The launch of Saarthi is a pivotal development in our journey towards a more inclusive digital commerce landscape.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to democratise access to e-commerce, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can connect with customers across India’s diverse linguistic spectrum,” Koshy said.

Further, the multilingual features of Saarthi, including real-time translation, transliteration, and voice recognition will allow businesses to expand market reach, enabling companies to tap into new regions and increase customer acquisition.

Personalised user experiences enhance customer engagement and loyalty, while the application’s competitive features provide a unique value proposition.

“Collaborating with ONDC on Saarthi underscores Bhashini’s dedication to overcoming language barriers in digital commerce,” said Amitabh Nag, CEO at Bhashini.

The intuitive, localised experience can also lead to higher conversion rates and reduced support costs, streamlining operations and boosting revenue. Overall, these features are particularly beneficial for reaching underserved regions and communities where language barriers have historically hindered e-commerce adoption, ONDC said.

