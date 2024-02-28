OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition to Launch in India Today: Check Features and Specifications

After launching the new OnePlus Watch 2, the company has also confirmed that its latest special edition smartphone — the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition — will launch in India and across the globe on February 28, based on the OnePlus 12R with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition claims to offer a “highly-customised flagship smartphone experience” featuring the iconic game. The partnership between OnePlus and Gensin Impact resulted in a highly optimised smartphone for Genshin Impact play. The device is said to feature a “stable, silky-smooth frame rate” in addition to ultra graphics settings and faster load time.

Interestingly, OnePlus is offering interested buyers a chance to win the upcoming OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition for free. To stand a chance to win the smartphone for free, users are asked to visit the smartphone's listing on the OnePlus India website and click on the 'Notify Me' option.Once the phone is launched, one lucky user will win the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition phone along with 40 Primogems — 1000. Howver, all other participants will receive an exchange coupon worth Rs 1,000, applicable for both the standard OnePlus 12R and the Genshin Impact Edition. In addition, OnePlus has also initiated a survey related to the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. By participating in this survey, 30 winners will have a chance to win 500 Primogems. Notably, each user has one chance to participate, and sharing the 'Notify Me to Win Contest' grants an additional opportunity. The contest runs from February 22nd to 4:30 PM IST on February 28th, 2024.

As for the exact pricing of the special edition, OnePlus has not disclosed it yet. However, in the meantime, the company is currently offering discounts on the regular OnePlus 12R, priced from Rs 38,999 (inclusive of bank discounts). Buyers can also benefit from device exchange offers worth up to Rs 5,000. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition will mirror those of the standard OnePlus 12R model currently available. This includes a sizable 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness of 4500 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability. Under the surface, the OnePlus 12R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The device is powered by a big 5,500mAh battery, capable of rapid 100W wired charging, conveniently included in the package. In terms of photography, the OnePlus 12R boasts a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor dedicated to macro photography.

