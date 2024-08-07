OnePlus, Hasselblad bring 'true synergy' with Open Apex Edition foldable

New Delhi, Aug 7 Kinder Liu, President and chief operating officer (COO) of global technology brand OnePlus on Wednesday said that Open Apex Edition is a flagship foldable integrating the most cutting-edge technology with Sweden’s Hasselblad, a leading manufacturer of digital medium format cameras and lenses.

Liu said in a statement that since its launch last year, the series has received widespread acclaim from users worldwide.

“Building on what made the original the best foldable smartphone of 2023 for so many people, the new OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers a more luxurious option with enhanced storage, AI image editing features, privacy, and security,” he noted.

The Open Apex Edition arrives in Crimson Shadow finish. The device offers a diamond-like pattern and vibrant orange accent on the Alert Slider, along with a dazzling light-reflective CD pattern on the camera dial encased in a stunning luxury glass dome.

“There’s a true synergy between Hasselblad and OnePlus. Seeing how OnePlus has integrated our cameras into their latest products with such innovative and picture-perfect design is like unboxing a long-awaited gift,” said Bronius Rudnickas, Global Marketing Manager at Hasselblad.

“The Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition is iconic, especially with its legendary burgundy-red leather accents contrasting beautifully against the other metallic silver elements,” Rudnickas added.

The device has 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 ROM. The enhanced RAM enables smoother multi-tasking, whether editing documents while attending meetings and making calls, or gaming while watching YouTube tutorials, reading walkthroughs on Chrome.

“Through AI-powered image editing features like AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition is designed to deliver effortless efficiency and an enhanced photography experience that empowers users to create stunning images with ease,” said the company.

The company said that the device starts at Rs 1,49,999, and will be available across online and offline stores, with sale beginning from August 10.

