OnePlus introduces exciting festive offers across product portfolio

Bengaluru, Oct 6 Global technology brand OnePlus on Friday unveiled an exciting array of offers across its product categories like smartphones, wearables, earbuds, tablets and TVs, while bringing together its community with #OneCelebration.

Starting October 7, the offers on the entire product portfolio will go live, which includes exciting offers on the latest flagship OnePlus 11 series as well as the recently launched popular OnePlus Nord 3 series.

At the Cloud 11 event this year, OnePlus unveiled two highly anticipated flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, expanding their flagship line-up.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey can avail an Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount and special price coupon of Rs 4,000.

Customers also stand a chance to get a complimentary unit of the OnePlus Buds Z2 till stocks last.

All Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G can avail Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount and special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000, starting October 7 for Prime Early access members as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and on October 8 for all customers.

Amazon Prime Customers purchasing the latest OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G can avail an Rs 1,000 instant bank discount and complementary Buds Z2 at no extra cost on October 7.

RCC members can avail exchange coupon and get Rs 2,000 off on purchase of the new OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red from October 7.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red can avail Rs 3,000 worth of exchange bonus on select devices starting October 8.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red on OnePlus.in from October 7 onwards can earn 2X RedCoins.

This year, OnePlus, unveiled a range of Nord smartphones - OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can avail an Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount from October 7 onwards for Prime Early Access, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000.

“Early Access Members can also get their hands on a unit of free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with the purchase of the Nord 3 5G until stock lasts,” said the company.

All customers purchasing the smartphone on October 8 can also get their hands on a unit of free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with the purchase of the Nord 3 5G until stock lasts.

All customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 from October 9 onwards, can avail an Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 1,500.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 from the OnePlus website and from offline stores can avail Bajaj Finance 6-month EMI with zero down payment, said the company.

Additionally, customers can also avail No-cost EMI up to 6 months.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 can avail Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount and special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000 from October 7.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can avail an Rs 1,500 Instant Bank Discount from 7th October as part of Prime early access, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 1,000.

Those purchasing OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite from 9th October onwards, can avail an Rs 1,500 Instant Bank Discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 500.

They can also purchase Nord Watch at 50 per cent off on OnePlus.in along with purchase of Nord CE3 and Nord 3 from October 7 onwards.

At the OnePlus Cloud 11 event earlier this year, OnePlus launched its first-ever flagship Tablet – the OnePlus Pad, making its entry into the tablet market. OnePlus further diversified its tablet line-up with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go, which aims to make big-screen entertainment even more immersive and affordable.

Customers placing pre-order of the OnePlus Pad Go can avail an Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount from October 12.

Moreover, they can also get their hands on the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 at no-cost as a pre-order benefit.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad can avail an Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount from October 7. Customers can also avail a temporary price discount of Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, those purchasing the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 1,000 from October 7. Additionally, customers can also avail No-cost EMI up to 6 months. Customers can also avail a temporary price discount of Rs 3000.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds Z2 can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 500 and a temporary price discount of Rs 1,000 from October 7.

Those purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 ANC can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 200 and can avail a temporary price discount of Rs 300 from October 7th onwards.

Those purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 can avail an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 150 and temporary price discount of Rs 500 from October 7th onwards.

The OnePlus Nord Watch is the first smartwatch under the Nord ecosystem of the company. The OnePlus Nord Watch gets a 45.2mm AMOLED panel that gets a 60Hz refresh rate screen which offers 500 nits of peak brightness.

Customers purchasing OnePlus Nord Watch can avail a temporary price discount of Rs 1,000 and an Instant Bank Discount on Rs 500 from October 7.

Moreover, customers purchasing the OnePlus TV 55 U1S as well as 65 U1S can benefit from Instant Bank Discounts up to 10 per cent on Flipkart and worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively; and are also eligible for No-Cost EMI of 3, 6, 9 and 12 months on other platforms.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, 50 Y1S Pro can benefit from Instant Bank Discounts worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro can benefit from Instant Bank Discounts worth Rs 3,000 and are eligible for a No Cost EMI of 3,6 and 9 months, said the company.

