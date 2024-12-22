OnePlus Watch 3 expected to debut with LTE connectivity, bigger battery

Washington [US], December 22 : OnePlus is set to launch its next-generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R on January 7, 2024.

While the company has yet to confirm specifics, reports from GSM Arena have highlighted key features of the upcoming smartwatch.

A standout feature is the inclusion of a rotating crown, a popular element in premium smartwatches for its tactile and user-friendly interface. This addition is expected to enhance navigation, offering a more intuitive and responsive user experience.

In addition to the rotating crown, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to feature a heart rate sensor and ECG functionality, although the latter will only be available in select regions.

Leaked renders of the smartwatch, based on early prototypes, suggest a sleek design with the rotating crown positioned on the right side. The renders also hint at two colour options, though the exact shades remain undisclosed.

Internally, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to run on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, delivering strong performance and energy efficiency. It will likely include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, facilitating smooth app operation, notifications, and fitness tracking. The device is expected to run on Watch OS 5 and RTOS, ensuring a seamless and functional user experience.

The smartwatch reportedly houses a battery capacity exceeding 500 mAh, promising substantial longevity for everyday use. Certain versions are anticipated to support LTE connectivity, enabling users to make calls, send messages, and stream music without needing a paired smartphone.

Interestingly, a OnePlus Watch 3 model that received TENAA certification in June featured a 500 mAh battery and LTE support, though its design differed from the leaked render. Another variant, labelled OPWWE251 and recently certified by the FCC, is rumoured to include a larger 648 mAh battery, suggesting the possibility of multiple configurations.

Health tracking remains a key focus for modern smartwatches, and the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to deliver in this area. Alongside its heart rate sensor, the ECG functionality will allow users to monitor their heart health closely. However, regulatory requirements may limit the ECG feature to specific regions.

The OnePlus Watch 3 represents a significant step forward in the company's smartwatch lineup. With features such as advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, and a rotating crown, it aims to compete with premium devices from brands like Apple and Samsung.

While the OnePlus Watch 2 catered to budget-conscious buyers, the Watch 3 appears to target the high-end market, boasting upgraded specifications and features.

