Online pharmacy sector in India to see steady revenue growth next fiscal

New Delhi, Dec 24 The online pharmacy sector in the country will see steady revenue growth next fiscal, reducing operating losses to below 10 per cent from over 30 per cent in fiscal 2023, by sharpening focus on high-margin product segments and operational efficiencies, a report showed on Tuesday.

E-pharmacies are eyeing sustainable growth by diversifying into high-margin segments such as wellness products and medical equipments, which are expected to comprise 40 per cent of sales next fiscal, up from about 30 per cent now and under 15 per cent in fiscal 2023.

“Players are also moving away from aggressive discounting to reduce key operating costs (discounting, delivery, distribution and employee — or DDDE) from around 65 per cent in fiscal 2023 to below 35 per cent next fiscal, which should help narrow losses and accelerate the move to profitability,” said Poonam Upadhyay, Director, CRISIL Ratings.

While the sector will see steady revenue growth, securing timely equity funding will be essential for two key reasons: one, to secure the capital needed to maximise growth opportunities arising from under-penetration; and two, to effectively manage cash burn while supporting credit profiles during the expansion phase.

According to the report, the e-pharmacy sector is in the early growth stage and faces significant operating losses due to high initial investments in technology, large inventory and supply chain inefficiencies.

Attracting customers in a fragmented market also entails substantial spending on marketing and discounts, leading to high customer acquisition cost.

Naren Kartic K, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, said that ongoing operating losses highlight the need for continued support from promoters, private equity investors and venture capitalists, as bank funding will be limited to working capital.

“As e-pharmacies expand operations and aim to reduce losses, they will still incur cash losses and likely require additional equity funds of Rs 2,300 crore over this and next fiscals, following over Rs 9,200 crore already secured since fiscal 2020,” he mentioned.

