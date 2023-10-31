OpenAI's ChatGPT downloads, app revenue continue to grow: Report

San Francisco, Oct 31 ChatGPT’s downloads and revenue continue to grow and OpenAI's AI chatbot reached 23 million downloads (as of September).

In its first month on the Apple App Store in May, it crossed 3.9 million downloads and reached 15.1 million by June, according to an analysis of the AI app market by Apptopia, reports TechCrunch.

In addition, ChatGPT’s usage on mobile devices has grown from just over 1.34 million monthly active users in May to now 38.88 million as of September the report mentioned.

ChatGPT’s mobile app is outpacing much of the AI chatbot market by consumer spending.

“It grew from $352,929 during the month of its launch to reach $1.98 million as of September and nearly $2.39 million as of October 24”, the report said.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is reportedly going to make $1.3 billion in revenue this year, according to its CEO Sam Altman.

Microsoft-backed AI company is apparently generating more than $100 million per month, up 30 per cent from earlier this year, reports The Information, citing sources.

“OpenAI is generating revenue at a pace of $1.3 billion a year, CEO Sam Altman told staff this week,” the report mentioned.

For 2022, the company’s revenue was just $28 million.

“The revenue pace, largely from subscriptions to its conversational chatbot, represents remarkable growth since the company launched a paid version of ChatGPT in February,” according to the report.

OpenAI is also reportedly raising funds at a valuation of $80-$90 billion via sale of existing shares.

