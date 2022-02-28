OPPO showcases next-gen flash charge technology at 'MWC 2022'
February 28, 2022
Barcelona, Feb 28 Global technology brand OPPO on Monday showcased a lineup of new technologies, including 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with battery health engine that doubles battery lifespan, 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge and OPPO Find X5 series devices at the ‘Mobile World Congress'
