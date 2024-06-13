Oracle to train 200K students in India in Cloud, AI tech

New Delhi, June 13 Cloud major Oracle on Thursday announced that it would support the training of 200,000 students in India in Cloud, data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies.

The company and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) have launched a specialised programme under the state’s massive skill enhancement initiative, Naan Mudhalvan, to provide employment-linked training to students in the state.

"Tamil Nadu ranks among one of India’s top 12 states with a growing youth population. As part of our responsibility to provide youth and young professionals with a platform to upskill themselves and achieve their career goals, we launched Naan Mudhalvan,” said J. Innocent Divya, MD, TNSDC.

Teachers and academicians will deliver the training as part of the curriculum on campus.

Specific modules will be offered as a digital learning experience through Oracle MyLearn.

The programme will provide students and professionals with a foundation in Cloud computing and a better understanding of other core concepts such as AI, ML, data science or blockchain, the company said.

"With Oracle certification recognised as an industry standard for professionals, it not only enhances knowledge but also validates skills sought after by employers, thereby enhancing job prospects and stability," said Shailender Kumar, senior VP and regional MD, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC.

Since the introduction of this initiative, over 60,000 students representing engineering, arts, and science streams from more than 900 colleges across the state have registered to participate in the programme.

