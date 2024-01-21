Our engineers, developers are fast learners with GenAI: Samsung

San Jose, Jan 21 Despite the initial ups and downs with generative AI, the Samsung teams picked up very fast and developed new Galaxy AI features that have become the talk of the town with the new Galaxy S24 series, a senior company executive has said.

According to Samsung’s Sally Hyesoon Jeong, who leads the development team for Galaxy S Pen, Multi-Tasking, Edge SDK, multiple Samsung services as well as Android platforms, the developers went through a learning curve to be familiar with the new AI technologies.

“I can confidently say that our engineers are very fast learners. They picked up on generative AI in a much faster way. After successful trials of many features, we have selected the useful and more productive features for our AI phones,” Jeong told IANS here during an interaction.

One such useful feature is gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google.

With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the Galaxy S24 screen to see helpful, high-quality search results about almost everything.

Depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.

According to Jeong, who has been at Samsung for nearly 26 years and is directly in charge of the One UI (the software that powers Galaxy phones and tablets) experience, they are constantly working on areas that can provide better productivity, faster operations and seamless communication.

“If we find areas that are useful for our customers, we keep evolving those at scale by experimenting with new technologies,” she told IANS.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series will use Gemini, Google’s best-in-class foundational models, to power the next generation of AI capabilities.

On top of that, Galaxy S24 users will have a whole new way to search on their phone, along with new features for Google Messages and Android Auto.

The ‘Circle to Search’ feature is launching January 31 the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series in all languages and locations where they’re available.

