Over 1 million sign-ups in just 48 hours to try AI-powered version of Bing

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Marketing Office at Microsoft, announced last night that in 48 hours, over one million people had joined the waitlist for the new AI-powered Bing search engine.

Mehdi said that “we’re humbled and energized by the number of people who want to test-drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for our preview.”

Although Microsoft announced the new version of Bing and Edge, both are still in a preview and not publicly available. In order to try out the new version of Bing, which is now powered by OpenAI, you need to sign up for the waitlist. In order to try the next generation of Edge, the company’s browser, you need to download the developer preview.

On Tuesday, we covered the announcement of the new AI-powered search featured in Bing Search. We also explained how ads would be on the new Bing experience, how Bing had to update its webmaster guidelines to support the new chat experience, and we dug a bit more into the relevancy boost Bing had thanks to AI.