Over 1.20 crore women screened for cervical cancer in 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 5 More than 1.20 crore women in India have been screened for cervical cancer in 2025, the government informed the Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, shared that a population-based initiative for prevention, control, and screening for common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cervical cancer, has been rolled out in the country under the National Health Mission (NHM) as a part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care.

Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening.

As per the National NCD Portal, the rate of screening for cervical cancer has consistently increased since 2020-21.

“In 2020-21, screening for cervical cancer was done for 2,111,011 women. The number rose to 5,950,309 (in 2021-22), 18,684,268 (2022-23), 11,595,917 (2023-24), 17,548,256 (2024-25), and 12,723,558 (till November 30, 2025),” Jadhav told the Lower House.

“The estimated 28,255 number of mortalities occurred due to cervical cancer in 2014, and it rose to 35,691 in 2023,” said the Minister, citing data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP).

Further, he informed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is actively undertaking several initiatives to promote preventive healthcare and mobile health delivery, particularly in rural and remote areas, under the broader vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), comprehensive primary healthcare (CPHC) is provided by strengthening Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) for an expanded range of services encompassing reproductive and child healthcare services, elderly care services, communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, emergency medical services, and other health issues.

“As reported by States/UTs on AAM portal, a total of 1,80,906 AAMs have been operationalised in India, till October 31. Wellness-related activities like Yoga, cycling, and meditation are conducted in AAMs. As of October 31, 6.37 crore wellness sessions, including Yoga, have been conducted at AAMs,” Jadhav said.

Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), a population-based initiative for prevention, control, and screening for common NCDs has been rolled out in the country under the National Health Mission (NHM) and also as a part of CPHC.

“Population-based screening helps in better management of diseases by the way of early stage of detection, follow-up, and treatment adherence,” Jadhav said.

“A total of 39.79 crore screenings for hypertension, 39.60 crore for diabetes, 33.57 crore for oral cancer, 15.72 crore for breast cancer have been carried out at all health facilities till November 30,” he added, citing data from the NP-NCD portal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor