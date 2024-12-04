Over 1.68 lakh public grievances resolved in 2 years, pendency at lowest level: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 4 The government on Wednesday informed that 1,68,964 public grievances have been resolved during the last two years.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, informed the Lok Sabha that pendency in the government is now at its lowest level -- 54,339 public grievances as on October 31.

“The average timelines of redressal have come down from 28 days in 2019 to 13 days in 2024,” he added.

The Centralised Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has reduced the backlog with no case pending for more than two years as on date, and “1,68,964 grievances have been resolved during last two years (from 01.11.2022 to 31.10.2024),” Dr Singh informed.

A total of 1,12,30,957 grievances were redressed from 2020-2024 and an annual all-time high of 23,24,323 grievances have been redressed on the CPGRAMS portal from January-October 2024.

The government adopted the 10-step reforms of CPGRAMS to make grievance redressal timely, meaningful and accessible and mapped 103,183 grievance officers on the CPGRAMS portal.

This helped bring down the pendency to its lowest level of 54,339 public grievances.

The government has taken a number of measures for enhanced accessibility of citizens from remote and rural areas, which has resulted in over 28 lakh citizens being registered on CPGRAMS portal from 795 districts across the country with an average monthly citizen registration of 70,000.

The Centre has collaborated with Common Service Centres (CSC) to leverage the network of Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) of CSCs across 5.6 lakh villages.

For the redressal of grievances of family pensioners and super-senior pensioners, specific categorisation of such grievances, including the delay in starting of family pension and additional pension, has been done for better monitoring.

“Further, regular reminders are issued and monthly inter-ministerial review meetings (IMRMs) are conducted for such cases. Also, under a 100-day action plan, a month-long special campaign for redressal of family pension grievances was launched in July 2024, which achieved 94 per cent redressal,” the minister informed.

