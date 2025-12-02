Over 1,825 MW capacity rooftop solar installed on 91,574 govt buildings

New Delhi, Dec 2 An aggregate 1,825.62 MW capacity rooftop solar has been installed on 91,574 government buildings of various Central ministries and department and states/UTs (till November 4), the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had requested all states/UTs to issue necessary directions to all department and institutions of states/UTs for utilisation of vacant rooftops of their buildings for installation of solar panels. All Central Government Ministries/Departments have also been requested to issue necessary directions for installation of rooftop solar plants on all buildings owned by them.

“The saturation of Government buildings by installation of rooftop solar is one of the components of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana,” said Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, in Rajya Sabha.

However, no Central Financial Assistance (CFA) is available for government buildings as installation of rooftop solar plants is financially viable for them even without CFA, he informed.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, for individual households, the CFA is Rs 30,000 per kWp for the first 2 kWp and Rs 18,000 per kWp for the additional one kWp. The subsidy is capped at 3 kWp rooftop solar plant capacity for individual household.

For Group Housing Societies/Residential Welfare Associations, the CFA is Rs 18,000 per kWp with rooftop solar plant capacity limit of 500 kWp.

In case of special category states/UTs including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, States in the northeast region, UTs of Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, the CFA is 10 per cent higher.

“There is currently no proposal to further increase the CFA under the scheme,” said the minister.

Through transformative initiatives like PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-JANMAN and 'One Sun, One World, One Grid', India is leading efforts to ensure energy justice, empower the poorest, and strengthen South-South cooperation.

