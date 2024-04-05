Over 20K Zomato riders equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies: CEO

New Delhi, April 5 Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday said that over 20,000 company's delivery partners across 31 cities are fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies.

In a post on X, the CEO said that more than one lakh delivery partners have shown interest in receiving professional first-responder training (without any financial benefit).

"Few months back, we launched India’s first ‘Emergency Heroes’ programme to provide professional first-responder training to our delivery partners. Happy to announce that we now have 20,000+ delivery partners across 31 cities, fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies," Goyal wrote.

"Empowered with the training, our delivery partners have already extended help and medical aid in several roadside emergencies," he added.

Responding to Goyal's announcement, Ronnie Screwvala, serial investor and Co-founder/Chairperson of edtech platform upGrad, said that it's an "Innovation with Impact".

Meanwhile, Zomato has registered Rs 125 crore in profit in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year -- an improvement of Rs 390 crore as compared to the same quarter last year.

Its consolidated adjusted revenue grew 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in Q3 FY24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor