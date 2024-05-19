Over $239 mn raised by 26 Indian startups in funding last week

New Delhi, May 19 More than $239 million was raised by 26 Indian startups in funding last week, which includes nine growth-stage deals and 15 early-stage deals.

Two early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised, reports Entrackr.

In the week of May 6-11, around 24 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised nearly $320 million in funding.

Among the growth-stage deals, seven startups secured around $207.2 million in funding last week. Microfinance firm Annapurna Finance secured the highest funding of $72 million.

This was followed by battery tech startup Battery Smart, Propelld, which provides education loans to borrowers via online channels, and ambulance service provider Red.

Health and manufactures drones for applications in agriculture, defence, and enterprise sectors Dhaksha, which raised $45 million, $25 million, $20 million, and $18 million, respectively.

Moreover, 15 early-stage startups secured funding worth $32.5 million last week.

Domestic aggregator providing end-to-end cold-chain solutions Celcius Logistics topped the list, followed by mobility and energy solutions startup Matel, authentication and access management platform OTPless, marketing SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform Highperformr.ai, and sports tech company Stupa Sports.

The list of early-stage startups also includes -- Duro Green and Trezi, which kept the funding amount undisclosed.

City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with nine deals, followed by Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor