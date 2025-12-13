Over 29 lakh phone calls handled by Tele MANAS Cells: Savitri Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 13 More than 29.82 lakh phone calls have been handled by 53 Tele MANAS Cells, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said, reiterating the government’s commitment to prevent, mitigate and manage stress among women across sectors.

The government launched the “National Tele Mental Health Programme” on October 10, 2022, to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country, said the MoS.

As of November 27, 2025, 36 States/ UTs have set up 53 Tele MANAS Cells. Tele-MANAS services are available in 20 languages based on the language opted by the states.

“More than 29,82,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” she said in response to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.

To address the burden of mental disorders, the Central government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in the country.

The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) component of the NMHP has been sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts for which support is provided to States/UTs through the National Health Mission.

Facilities made available under DMHP at the Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) levels, inter alia, include outpatient services, assessment, counselling/ psycho-social interventions, continuing care and support to persons with severe mental disorders, drugs, outreach services and ambulance services, the MoS said.

The Central government gives the highest priority to the safety and security of women and girls and has taken several steps to assist the State Governments/ UT Administrations. These include operationalisation of helplines such as Women Helpline -181, Child Helpline - 1098 and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), concept of Zero FIR and e-FIR under the new criminal laws and provision of institutional support to the survivors, said the MoS.

Further, the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 is an act to provide for mental healthcare and services for persons with mental illness and to protect, promote and fulfil the rights of such persons during delivery of mental healthcare and services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Act also decriminalises attempts to die by suicide, thereby recognising that persons under severe stress require care and rehabilitation rather than penal action, and provides for registration and regulation of mental health establishments and oversight mechanisms to improve the quality and availability of services.

Recognising that gender-based violence, harassment and insecurity are major drivers of psychological trauma and chronic stress among women, the Government has established multiple mechanisms to provide immediate protection, holistic support and long-term rehabilitation, said the statement.

It provides integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and those in distress, both in private and public spaces.

It also provides an integrated range of services, including medical aid, legal aid and advice, temporary shelter, police assistance, and psycho-social counselling to needy women.

As many as 864 OSCs are operational across the country, and over 12.67 lakh women have been assisted up to September 30, 2025.

