Over 400 Indian startups powering $20 billion cybersecurity industry

New Delhi, Oct 30 India is rapidly emerging as a global cybersecurity hub, driven by more than 400 startups and a skilled workforce of over 6.5 lakh professionals, powering a $20 billion cybersecurity industry, according to Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In and Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) at MeitY.

He said that these innovators are building advanced solutions for threat detection, cyber forensics, and AI-based monitoring systems, reinforcing India’s commitment to a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

During a familiarisation visit and interactive session for visiting journalists from the European Union (EU) countries, Dr Bahl said that artificial intelligence (AI) acts as a double-edged sword — enabling both defenders and adversaries.

He elaborated on how CERT-In leverages AI-driven analytics and automation to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber incidents in real time, while also developing countermeasures against malicious AI-enabled attacks.

The interaction covered the roles and responsibilities of CERT-In in crisis management, vulnerability assessment, information sharing, and coordinated response to cyber incidents.

Dr Bahl underscored that CERT-In issues timely alerts and tailored advisories to organisations and citizens against emerging threats, ensuring proactive protection without causing unnecessary panic.

According to IT Ministry, the visiting journalists were briefed on CERT-In’s continuous drills, capacity-building initiatives, and international collaborations such as working with National Cybersecurity Agency for France (ANSSI).

Dr Bahl noted that India reported 147 ransomware incidents in 2024, adding that CERT-In’s coordinated actions significantly mitigated their impact through real-time intelligence sharing and forensic interventions.

The session also shed light on CERT-In’s empanelment of auditors, specialised training programmes, and policy support for startups developing indigenous cybersecurity solutions.

According to IT Ministry, through its research collaborations, public–private partnerships, and participation in international forums, CERT-In is building a robust and trusted cyber defence architecture aligned with the vision of Digital India.

