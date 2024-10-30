Over 5 in 10 consumers aware of privacy laws globally: Report

Bengaluru, Oct 30 More than five in 10 (53 per cent) consumers are now aware of privacy laws globally, and informed consumers are much more likely to feel their data is protected (81 per cent) compared to those who are unaware (44 per cent), according to a report on Wednesday.

Highlighting the critical role of privacy rights awareness in fostering consumer trust and confidence in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the survey by networking giant Cisco said 63 per cent of consumers believe AI can be useful in improving their lives and 59 per cent say strong privacy laws make them more comfortable sharing information in AI applications.

“Nearly 60 per cent of consumers aware of privacy laws are comfortable using AI. Broadening awareness and educating consumers about their privacy rights will empower them to make informed decisions and foster greater trust in emerging technologies,” said Harvey Jang, Cisco Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer.

The use of Generative AI (GenAI) has nearly doubled, with 23 per cent of respondents using it regularly, up from 12 per cent last year.

However, 44 per cent of surveyed consumers remain unaware of GenAI. While users say they are gaining significant value from GenAI supporting content creation work, they are concerned about safety, potential misuse and societal risks.

Dev Stahlkopf, Cisco’s Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, said 78 per cent of surveyed consumers feel that it is the responsibility of businesses to employ AI ethically, which underscores the vital relationship between Responsible AI and consumer trust.

Focusing on privacy, 30 per cent of GenAI users say they enter personal or confidential information, including financial and health details, into GenAI tools. This is despite 84 per cent being concerned about that data going public.

The survey found that consumers aged 25-34 are also most aware of their privacy rights.

