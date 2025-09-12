Over 9 in 10 CEOs say govt effective in enabling India’s global rise

New Delhi, Sep 12 More than nine in 10 (93 per cent) CEOs feel that government has been effective in enabling India’s global rise while 92 per cent believe India’s global positioning is strong, according to a new survey.

While 89 per cent CEOs are confident in India’s growth story, 54 per cent believe India is using strategic communications to shape its global image very effectively, according to the survey by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) in collaboration with Astrum Advisory.

The study, which captured the views of 123 CEOs across six cities, found that 84 per cent of CEOs believe India’s best days lie ahead.

The report highlights reputation as the most valuable currency for India’s economic progress and global leadership.

The findings showed that CEOs see climate readiness, geopolitical positioning, digital innovation and human capital as India’s biggest levers for global leadership, while also recognising communication and reputation management as essential tools in translating progress into global influence.

The findings underscored that India, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, is advancing strategically. At the same time, CEOs cautioned that policy unpredictability, AI-related risks, and perception gaps around civic and environmental issues could undermine global confidence if not addressed.

“Reputation in public life is tested not by speeches or photo opportunities but by delivery. It is when a child reaches school well-nourished, when a woman finds safety and economic independence, when a family sees fairness in governance. These are the moments that earn trust, and it is this trust that ultimately defines India’s credibility to the world,” said former Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani.

She positioned women as central to India’s reputation-building, highlighting how their leadership across politics, business, and culture reinforces values of resilience, ambition, and inclusivity.

She also reflected on India’s evolving identity by noting that “Brand India is in a moment of evolution. Brands don’t die because they don’t succeed, they die because they don’t evolve.”

Kunal Kishore, President, PRCAI said, Reputation today is not just communication, it is strategy -- it determines trust in boardrooms, credibility in markets, and influence on the world stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor