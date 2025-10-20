People have made abundant purchases this Diwali due to GST relaxation: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that people have made "abundant" purchases this Diwali thanks to GST relaxation and there has been thrust on buying 'swadeshi' products.

He was speaking to reporters after purchasing 'diyas' and other earthen items from local potters at Chakrata Road in Dehradun.

"Local potters have made good earthen lamps, idols, other decorative items and items used for puja. These are 'swadeshi' items. There has been a lot of shopping this time. I interacted with the shopkeepers here," the Chief Minister said.

"They told me that their sales were higher than in previous years...PM has given a clarion call for 'swadeshi', everyone is delighted and excited about it. Across the country and even in Uttarakhand, people have purchased 'swadeshi' items. Due to GST relaxation, people have made abundant purchases this Diwali," he added.

Earlier in the day, Dhami extended Diwali greetings to citizens.

Sharing an X post, CM Dhami wished for happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.

He wrote, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state. May this great festival dedicated to the worship of Mother Mahalakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives."

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, devotees took a holy dip in the River Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in the holy city of Haridwar on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of the festival is Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja.

The fifth day of festival is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

