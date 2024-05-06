PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI

New Delhi, May 6 Leading HR & payroll tech company PeopleStrong and Google Cloud, on Monday, announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating transformation and innovation in HR for businesses across Asia.

This collaboration will integrate Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including Vertex AI and Gemini models, with PeopleStrong's comprehensive HR tech platform.

"Our mobile-first, AI-powered HR technology has catalysed numerous successful transformation journeys across the GCC such as Oman Air, Flydubai, Cenomi, Tamkeen, Prime Healthcare Group, Sobha Realty, Transom Catering, and many others," Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong, said in a statement.

"Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned to accelerate our efforts in Saudi Arabia, equipping enterprises with future-ready technology to foster agility and drive sustainable growth," he added.

With the trust of over 2 million employees and leading businesses across Asia, the HR & payroll tech company said that it is positioned to push boundaries, penetrate new industry verticals, drive scalability and flexibility, and drive innovation in implementation for clients globally.

"Generative AI holds the potential to revolutionise business operations, streamline the intricate processes for large-scale organisations and empower their workforce to achieve productivity levels," said Bikram Singh Bedi, VP & Country MD, Google Cloud India.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to co-innovate with our customers, providing global organisations with the tools to achieve higher workforce efficiency and productivity," he added.

PeopleStrong’s HR Tech 4.0 platform is India’s first HR tech platform powered by Generative AI. With more than 2,200 open APIs (Application Programming Interface), it creates a robust, interconnected HR ecosystem that boosts employee experience and improves ease of use for the HR admin.

