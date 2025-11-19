Piyush Goyal hails India’s defence manufacturing leap, says nation on track for ‘developed India 2047’

New Delhi, Nov 19 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India’s expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem reflects the country’s accelerating march towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

During a visit to the Defence Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), Goyal said the technological strides showcased at the exhibition highlight how rapidly India is strengthening its domestic capabilities.

“These amazing arts and growing strengths of India show that the country is rapidly moving towards a developed India by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he told IANS.

Goyal underscored the transformation in India’s defence sector over the past decade, noting that the nation has shifted from being a major importer of defence equipment to emerging as an exporter.

“It is a matter of great pride that India is becoming self-reliant in defence. Defensive weapons are being manufactured in India. I salute the work of our capable officers, engineers, scientists, and innovators,” he said, adding that PM Modi deserves credit for driving this change.

Calling on young Indians to participate more actively in defence innovation, the minister said greater engagement in research and development would make the country “stronger and safer.”

The Defence Pavilion — inaugurated recently by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Union MoS for Commerce, Industry, Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada — features 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) alongside startups supported under the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the pavilion highlights India’s growing self-reliance through displays of state-of-the-art products and technologies spanning land systems, naval platforms, aerospace advancements, and emerging tech domains.

