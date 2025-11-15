Piyush Goyal meets world leaders, discusses ways to boost trade and investment

New Delhi, Nov 15 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said he discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people ties, increase investment and further expand cultural and business collaboration, as he met several world leaders on the sidelines of the 'CII Partnership Summit 2025' in Visakhapatnam.

“Had a pull-aside meeting with Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, along with K. Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, Singapore,” the minister informed on X.

“We discussed ways to strengthen people to people ties, increase investment, and further expand our cultural and business collaboration. Also met Nepal's Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Anil Kumar Sinha, for brief discussions on enhancing cooperation across several sectors of mutual importance,” Goyal noted.

The minister also met Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of WTO in Visakhapatnam on the sidelines of the event.

“India is committed to supporting the WTO in its efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system and ensure open and fair trade for the benefit of all member countries,” said Goyal.

In his meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, he further had a brief discussion to boost two-way investment and strengthen economic collaboration between India and Canada.

Meanwhile, Goyal also held a productive meeting with the delegation led by Khaled Alkhattaf, CEO of the Saudi Investment Promotion Authority.

“We discussed strengthening bilateral economic ties, enhancing investments, and fostering greater collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia,” according to Commerce Minister.

Earlier, addressing the CII Partnership Summit, Goyal said Bharat's approach to navigating the new geo-economic order includes focusing on prosperity through technology, trust through righteousness, and trade through capability.

Goyal further stated that India aspires to be a developed and prosperous nation, where every state thrives and every citizen enjoys a high quality of life.

