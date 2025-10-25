Piyush Goyal set to address India's deeptech ecosystem

New Delhi, Oct 25 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to address India’s growing deeptech ecosystem next week, it was announced on Saturday.

The Union Budget 2025-26 made a substantial allocation towards developing deeptech and AI-enabled platforms through the Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds scheme, in a move to open new avenues in the field of start-ups and innovation ecosystem, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Entrepreneurship organisation The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Delhi-NCR will organise ‘India's largest deeptech conference’ in the national capital on October 29.

The two-day event will gather chief experience officers (CXOs), policymakers, investors, scientists and builders to drive India's transformative decade in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defence, biotech and life sciences.

Goyal will deliver the keynote address. Key speakers at the event include leaders from diverse sectors such as e-commerce, energy, defence, technology and finance, it noted.

The two-day programme will address frontier technologies, including AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defence, etc., with dialogues titled “Powering India’s Strategic Decade” and “How India Can Win the Global AI Race”.

Senior government officials from DPIIT, MeitY, India AI Mission, and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will speak at the event. The event will host Lab2Scale showcase, featuring 10–12 research projects presented in five-minute pitches.

"India's deeptech ecosystem has reached an inflection point where research excellence meets market opportunity," said Geetika Dayal, Director General, TiE Delhi-NCR, adding that the event will have mentoring roundtables over closed-door connections, and high-density collision points between brilliant minds and bold capital.

The 'TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025' focuses on sovereignty-critical technologies, national IP creation, and the virtuous cycle of talent–capital–markets, aligning with national missions such as IndiaAI and the deeptech push with ANRF, said the statement.

