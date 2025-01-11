PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware sees Rs 10,000 crore production, 3,900 jobs in just 18 months

New Delhi, Jan 11 The production-linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme for IT Hardware has seen Rs 10,000 crore production and 3,900 jobs in just 18 months of its launch, the government said on Saturday.

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown exponentially over the past decade, with total production increasing from Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 9.8 lakh crore in 2024.

Mobile manufacturing alone has reached Rs 4.4 lakh crore, with exports at Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024. About 98 per cent of the mobile phones used in India are now being manufactured in India with smartphones becoming the fourth largest export item from India, the statement said.

With the support of MeitY, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a powerhouse in electronics manufacturing, driving Rs 1.3 lakh crore production and 30 per cent of India’s exports.

In a groundbreaking development for India’s electronics manufacturing sector, the production of laptops has started in the country with Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurating Syrma SGS Technology’s state-of-the-art laptop assembly line on Friday.

The new assembly line will initially produce 100,000 laptops annually, with a scalable capacity of up to 1 million units within the next 1-2 years. Syrma SGS currently operates four manufacturing units in Chennai, with its Unit 3 now initiating laptop production, according to IT Ministry.

Syrma SGS has partnered with Micro-Star International (MSI), a leading Taiwanese technology company, to manufacture high-quality laptops in India, catering to both domestic and global markets.

Within a short span of 18 months of PLI 2.0, the first unit is now up and running in Tamil Nadu marking the beginning of "Made in India" laptops.

The initiative, part of the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT Hardware, highlights India’s growing capabilities in high-value electronics production and reinforces the nation’s self-reliance in IT hardware, an official statement said.

The facility is projected to generate 150-200 specialised jobs in electronics manufacturing by FY26, making a substantial impact on both Tamil Nadu’s regional and India’s national economy. These roles are anticipated to have a ripple effect, shaping and enhancing the future workforce in the sector.

The laptops produced will meet international quality benchmarks, showcasing India’s evolving technical and manufacturing prowess, according to an official statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor