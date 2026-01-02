PLI scheme for textiles: Last date for fresh applications extended till March 31

New Delhi, Jan 2 The government on Friday announced to extend the deadline for submission of fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles up to March 31, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the extension follows the significant response received since the application portal has been re-opened in August 2025, with proposals being submitted by textile companies across priority areas, including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and Technical Textiles.

The decision underscores the growing investor confidence in India’s textile sector and aims to facilitate wider participation by offering additional time to eligible applicants, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, India’s textiles sector recorded a surge in investment and exports during 2025, fuelled by government incentive schemes and economic reforms to facilitate the ease of doing business.

As many as 74 applications were selected under the production-linked investment (PLI) scheme for textiles. The total proposed investment would be around Rs 28,711 crore, which is expected to generate a turnover of Rs 2,16,760 crore and create employment for 2,59,164 people. Out of these applications, participant companies have already undertaken investment in their projects.

The Textiles Trade Promotion (TTP) section has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s global textile footprint, monitoring export performance through eleven Export Promotion Councils. In 2024, India emerged as the 6th largest exporter of textiles and apparel, with the sector contributing a significant 8.63 per cent share to India’s total exports and accounting for 4.1 per cent of global trade.

The cotton sector, a cornerstone of India’s agricultural economy supporting nearly 6 million farmers and 40–50 million people across the value chain, continues to play a pivotal role in textile production and foreign exchange earnings.

In the cotton season 2024–25, the government through its nodal agency, the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) under Ministry of Textiles has successfully procured 525 lakh quintals of seed cotton (100 lakh bales) under MSP operations, disbursing Rs 37,450 crore to farmers — covering 38 per cent of arrivals and 34 per cent of national production.

