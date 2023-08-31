PM lauds Kakrapar nuclear power plant for becoming fully operational

New Delhi, Aug 31 Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the country's first indigenously-developed 700 MW nuclear power plant in Gujarat's Kakrapar for becoming fully operational.

"India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MW Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) had started commercial operations on June 30, but was operating at 90 per cent of its capacity till now.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building two 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors at Kakrapar.

