PM Modi lauds Dantewada science centre, says progress can bloom even in toughest condition

Raipur, April 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation in his 121st episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, the first after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised the transformative power of India’s youth.

Citing an example of the Dantewada science centre, PM Modi underscored that progress can bloom even in the toughest conditions.

PM Modi pointed to Dantewada in Chhattisgarh as a shining example of progress.

Once synonymous with unrest, PM Modi said, the region now boasts a ‘Science Centre’ that has become a “ray of hope” for children and parents alike.

“The centre fosters curiosity and creativity; offering opportunities to explore robotics, 3D printing, and engineering innovations,” PM Modi said, adding, “These galleries provide a glimpse of the potential of modern science, and how much science can do for us. I have been informed that the children there are very excited about these galleries. This growing attraction towards science and innovation will surely take India to new heights.”

Similar initiatives, such as the Science Galleries at Gujarat Science City, PM Modi said, showcase the immense potential of modern science, inspiring children to dream big and drive India’s future growth.

Also, PM Modi paid tribute to Dr K. Kasturirangan, a luminary in space science and education, whose leadership elevated ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) global stature and contributed to the National Education Policy.

“Kasturirangan came up with the idea of forward-looking education according to the modern needs of the 21st century. His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. Very humbly, I pay my tribute to Dr K Kasturirangan," PM said while paying tribute to the legendary scientist of India. Dr Kasturirangan passed away recently.

April also marks the 50th anniversary of the Aryabhatta Satellite launch, a milestone in India’s journey to becoming a global space power, PM Modi highlighted.

He elaborated upon the nation’s achievements in space exploration, including missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, which underscore India’s leadership in cost-effective and successful space programmes.

“These advancements reflect the dedication and vision that continue to propel the country forward,” the Prime Minister said.

"Friends, now India has opened her Space Sector for the private sector as well. Today, many youth are attaining new milestones in the field of Space Startups. Ten years ago, there was only one company, but today there are more than 325 Space Startups working in the country. The times to come are ushering in a lot of new possibilities in Space. India is going to scale new heights. The country is busy preparing for many important missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX, and Chandrayaan-4. We are also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and the Mars Lander Mission. Our Space Scientists are going to fill the countrymen with new pride through their innovations," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the ongoing campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ which celebrates both biological mothers and Mother Earth. In its first year, the initiative has led to the planting of over 140 crore trees, with Ahmedabad standing out for its efforts in greening the city and combating global warming.

PM Modi urged citizens to contribute to tree-planting efforts, emphasising the importance of collective action for a sustainable future.

Reflecting on the Pahalgam terror attack at the beginning of his address, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the affected families. He condemned the act as a desperate attempt to disrupt Kashmir’s progress and unity. The Prime Minister assured justice for the victims and highlighted the nation’s resolve, strengthened by global support, to combat terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor