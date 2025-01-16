PM Modi set to inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi, Jan 16 In a bid to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025', the largest mobility expo in the country, on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The Expo, to be held from January 17-22 across three separate venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, and India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida -- will host over nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences and pavilions.

In addition, the Expo will also feature states sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaboration between industry and regional levels, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The event this year will have a special emphasis on the global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors.

It is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations.

The automobile sales in the country surged by a robust 11.6 per cent in 2024 to scale the highest-ever mark of 2.5 crore units compared to the corresponding figure of 2.3 crore units in the previous year, according to wholesale data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

With this, India remained the world’s third-largest car market last year. The growth has been primarily driven by the two-wheeler segment which grew by 14.5 per cent in 2024 as compared to the previous year, posting sales of 1.95 crore units. In addition, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers posted their highest ever sales in a calendar year.

In the October-December quarter, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers posted their highest ever growth, according to the SIAM data.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor