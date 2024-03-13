PM Modi to participate in 'India's Techade', lay foundation stone of three semiconductor projects

New Delhi, March 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will take part virtually in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' and lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will also address the youth across the country on this occasion.

It has been the Prime Minister's vision to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, fostering the creation of employment opportunities for the nation's youth.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision, foundation stone is being laid for the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat; Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam; and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

Through these facilities, the semiconductor ecosystem will be strengthened and will get a firm footing in India. These units will also provide employment to thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry as well as catalyse employment generation in related sectors like electronics, telecom etc.

The programme will witness massive participation of youngsters, including thousands of college students, along with leaders from the semiconductor industry.

The Semiconductor fabrication facility at the DSIR will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India. With a total investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.

The OSAT facility in Morigaon will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

The OSAT facility in Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

