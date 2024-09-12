PM Modi wants to go more aggressive on making India a global chip hub: SEMI's Ajit Manocha

Greater Noida, Sep 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is crystal clear about his vision for semiconductors and their usefulness for humanity and he wants to become "even more aggressive" in taking this journey further, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of global industry association SEMI, said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Manocha, who addressed the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day 'Semicon India 2024' here in the presence of PM Modi and top leadership, noted that India is on the right path to becoming a global leader in the semiconductor industry.

"PM Modi clearly understands that semiconductors are the foundation for every device, and he saw how the chip helped develop the COVID vaccine faster. Similarly, once we begin to manufacture chips in the country, it will help several sectors such as defence, automotive, mobile devices and practically every industry," said Manocha on the second day of the mega event.

According to him, the Prime Minister always wanted to see India become the top semiconductor nation.

"He was very clear about the importance of semiconductors and its strategic need for the country. And he has been very consistent since I met him. Yesterday, when I met him for the third time, PM Modi said he wanted to go even more aggressive in taking this journey further," Manocha told IANS.

On Wednesday, PM Modi said this is the right time and place to be in India when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, as the country provides an integrated ecosystem for the global players, along with ease of doing business and a large talent pool.

Manocha said that a lot of work has to happen on the chip manufacturing front in India and the vision and policy are clear.

"The foreign companies and other partners are starting to see India as a potential partner for the electronics and semiconductor supply chains. We have more than 100 CEOs and CXOs from all over the industry and ecosystem companies here. They all gave a word of confidence in working with India to make sure that the country becomes the next powerhouse of semiconductors industry in Asia," Manocha emphasised.

He said that the 'Semicon India 2024' has proved that India is ready to take a bigger share in the global semiconductor industry.

