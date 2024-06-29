PM Modi's approach to digital public infra has been relentless, meticulous: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, June 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach towards digital public infrastructure has been relentless and meticulous, delivering rich dividends for Indian citizens, said G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday.

Praising PM Modi leadership, Kant said that people in India do 130 billion fast payment transactions in a year today.

"Today in India, we do 130 billion fast payment transactions in a year and the success story of India's digital payments has been scripted under PM @narendramodi's leadership," the G20 Sherpa wrote in a post on X.

He also mentioned that when he was CEO at NITI Aayog in 2017, PM Modi "gave us the mandate to conduct 100 Digital Melas across 100 cities in 100 days to fast track the adoption of digital payments".

"Since then, there has been no looking back," Kant said.

According to the report by Praxis Global Alliance, from FY19 till FY23, digital transactions surged by 44 per cent (year-on-year) -- from Rs 46,616 crore to Rs 92,267 crore.

In another post, the former NITI Aayog CEO said that during the extremely tough negotiations at India's G20 presidency, PM Modi redefined "Indian leadership & pushed for an extremely ambitious and decisive outcome which resulted in the 100 per cent consensus of all countries".

"His tenacity in foreign policy and outreach to the G7 as well as the Global South, bilaterally & across international forums enabled us to achieve phenomenal results for India," he added.

