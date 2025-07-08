PM Modi's vision turns 'backward districts' into 'aspirational districts': Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 8 In a historic event on Tuesday, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Dholpur Science Centre in Rajasthan, a significant milestone for the region.

Dholpur, once considered a backward district, is now part of the national push to create 'aspirational districts' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inauguration of this Science Centre symbolises the shift from viewing these districts as underdeveloped to recognising their potential for growth and innovation.

Addressing a gathering of students, teachers, and local officials, Singh emphasised that the Science Centre is not just a building but a mission to inspire young minds.

"This Centre is not only about infrastructure; it's about giving children the opportunity to dream big," he said.

The Science Centre will serve as a hub for students to engage in hands-on science learning and explore their curiosity.

It is designed to help bridge the innovation gap between urban and rural India, with a special focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

Developed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in collaboration with the National Institute of Immunology (NII) and the National Science Centre, the Dholpur Science Centre is part of a larger initiative to establish similar hubs in other aspirational districts across India.

According to officials, it is aligned with the government’s ‘Vigyan Setu’ concept, which seeks to connect scientific institutions with underserved regions to promote innovation and research.

The Centre offers a unique experience with interactive exhibits, STEM learning modules, and activities that will inspire students to think creatively and innovate.

Singh highlighted how this initiative could spark local entrepreneurship and encourage students to pursue careers in science and technology.

"This is the future of India, where our youth take the lead in shaping a vibrant and sustainable nation," he said.

Reiterating the importance of science, Singh shared examples of India's recent scientific achievements, including astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s participation in the Axiom Mission-4 to the International Space Station.

"Science can take you anywhere -- from your village to outer space," he said, urging the students to embrace science with confidence.

The Minister also pointed out how the PM's vision of turning 'backward districts' into 'aspirational districts' has transformed India’s narrative.

"No district is backward," he said. "It’s all about setting the right benchmarks and providing the right support," the minister added.

"Under this vision, many districts, including Dholpur, have already shown immense progress, breaking barriers of underdevelopment and embracing innovation," Singh emphasised.

Speaking about the importance of education in preparing the next generation for the challenges of India’s centenary year of Independence in 2047, Singh said, "The children sitting here today may be the future scientists, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow. It is our job to ensure they are equipped to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)."

Singh also encouraged students to pursue their passions in science, citing the flexibility in the new National Education Policy, which allows students to explore subjects based on their interests.

"Let’s remove the barriers that prevent students from following their true passions," he said.

