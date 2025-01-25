PM Surya Ghar scheme to empower citizens to become energy producers: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 25 The PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana aims to empower people by making citizens energy-producers as well as enabling them to earn extra income by selling electricity to discoms, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Saturday.

The minister was addressing 750 special guests of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, invited for witnessing the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the common people are now at the heart of India's renewable energy revolution. Their work, dedication, and success are proof of what we can accomplish as a nation,” said Joshi.

“The beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum are the real Ambassadors of India’s renewable energy movement,” said the minister, appreciating them for leading the charge in India’s renewable energy journey.

Beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum from different parts of the country spoke on the occasion and appreciated the timely subsidies being received by them, the ease with which they could register on the PM Surya Ghar portal without human Interventions and the huge savings and zero bills from electricity because of the installation.

“In Dharwad, Karnataka, a beneficiary of PM Surya Ghar achieved zero electricity bills by adopting solar power. With a Rs 78,000 subsidy from the central government, this success story highlights PM Modi’s vision of fostering sustainable and energy-efficient solutions across the nation,” the minister informed.

A PM Kusum beneficiary, Rakesh Rohi from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh told the minister that he installed solar pumps in his farm after being benefited by PM KUSUM Scheme which has vastly improved his yield.

The special guests of MNRE also visited PM Sangrahalaya earlier. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, MNRE, said that the ministry is always ready to learn and listen from the beneficiaries for improving the implementation of the schemes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor