PM SVANidhi scheme aims to benefit 1.15 crore beneficiaries, including 50 lakh new ones

New Delhi, Dec 20 The restructured Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme aims to benefit 1.15 crore beneficiaries, including 50 lakh new beneficiaries, an official statement said on Saturday.

The lending period has now been extended until March 31, 2030. The total outlay for the scheme is Rs 7,332 crore, the statement added.

On August 27, 2025, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the “Restructuring and extension of the lending period beyond 31.12.2024 of PM SVANidhi Scheme”.

The key features of the restructured scheme include enhanced loan amount across the first and second tranches, provision of UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card for beneficiaries who have timely repaid the second loan, and digital cashback incentives for retail & wholesale transactions. The scheme’s coverage is being expanded beyond statutory towns to census towns, peri-urban areas, etc, in a graded manner.

The enhanced loan structure includes first tranche loans increased up to Rs 15,000 (from Rs 10,000) and second tranche loans increased up to Rs 25,000 (from Rs 20,000), while the third tranche is at Rs 50,000.

The introduction of UPI-linked RUPAY Credit Card would provide immediate access to credit to the street vendors in order to meet any emergent business and personal requirements.

Further, to give a boost to digital adoption, the street vendors can avail a cashback on digital transactions: Cashback up to Rs 1,200 on regular sales with a maximum of Rs 100 per month and cashback up to Rs 400 on wholesale purchases of Rs 2,000 or more (Rs 20 per transaction with a maximum of Rs 100 per quarter).

The scheme has received national recognition, winning the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration (2023) for Innovation (Central Level) for its outstanding contribution to boosting the economy, promoting livelihoods, advancing financial inclusion, and driving digital empowerment, and the Silver Award for Excellence in Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation (2022).

