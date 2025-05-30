PNC Infratech's profit tanks 80 pc to Rs 75.43 crore in Q4

Mumbai, May 30 Infrastructure company PNC Infratech on Friday announced its fourth quarter results for FY25, where the profit nosedived 80.94 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 75.43 crore, from Rs 395.89 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

The company's profit declined by 7.2 per cent on a quarterly basis. In the December quarter, the company had a profit of Rs 81.35 crore.

In an exchange filing, PNC Infratech said its profit for the entire FY25 stood at Rs 815.41 crore, which is 10.33 per cent less than Rs 909.42 crore in FY24.

The total expenditure of the company stood at Rs 1,615.63 crore in the March quarter of FY25, down 22.74 per cent against Rs 2,091.24 crore in the same period of previous financial year.

On a quarterly basis, the company's expenditure increased by about 16 per cent, which was at Rs 1,388.65 crore in the December quarter.

The total expenditure of the company in the entire FY25 came down by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,748.90 crore, which was Rs 7,482.63 crore in FY24.

The company's income from operations stood at Rs 1,704.10 crore in the March quarter of FY 25, declining by 34 per cent against the total income of Rs 2,600.14 crore in the same period of FY24.

However, there was an increase of about 16 per cent in income from operations on a quarterly basis. The company's total income in the December quarter came at Rs 1,470 crore.

The company's total income in the March quarter of FY25 was Rs 1,766.63 crore. This is a decrease of 32 per cent compared to the total income of Rs 2,624.15 crore in the same period of FY24.

However, there was an increase of about 16 per cent in the total income on a quarterly basis. The company's total income in the December quarter was Rs 1,512.19 crore.

The company's total income for the entire FY25 came down by about 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,940.46 crore, as against Rs 8,731.38 crore in the entire FY24.

