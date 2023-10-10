Pokemon Go Community Day to go live on Oct 15 in India

New Delhi, Oct 10 Game developer Niantic on Tuesday announced that the Pokemon GO Community Day will go live on October 15 in India.

The Community Day meetups will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring Timburr, the Muscular Pokemon.

"Raid, trade, and explore with trainers in your area while catching Timburr, the Muscular Pokemon, which will be featured during this Community Day," Niantic said.

The virtual trainer meetups will be held in 17 cities across the country, including New Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Mumbai’s Joggers’ Park, Pune’s Saras Baug, Chandigarh’s Rose Garden, Jaipur’s Central Park, Bengaluru’s Statue of Edward VII in Cubbon Park, Kanpur’s Kargil Park, Vadodara’s Kamatibaug, Kolkata’s Lions Safari Park in Rabindra Sarovar Lake, Lucknow’s Lohia Park, and others.

After the three-hour Community Day event ends, the company said, "Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Timburr to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes".

Last month, The Pokemon Company (TPC), along with Niantic, launched its mobile gaming application Pokemon GO in Hindi in the country.

The Pokemon Company also decided to strengthen its commitment to the India market by renaming over 800 Pokemon in Hindi to make Pokemon even more relatable for fans.

