Police seek arrest warrant for Youtuber suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations

Seoul, March 30 Police said on Saturday they have requested an arrest warrant for a YouTuber suspected of installing spy cameras at some 40 early voting stations ahead of the April 10 parliamentary elections.

Officials at Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station said the suspect, a man in his 40s, allegedly placed hidden cameras at about 40 early polling stations in major cities, including Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Ulsan and Daegu.

The interior ministry earlier said spy cameras had been found at 26 early voting stations as of Friday, reports Yonhap news agency.

The suspect reportedly told the police that he wanted to monitor the National Election Commission's manipulation of turnout rates for early voting.

The man is also under suspicion of having installed hidden cameras in polling stations during the 2022 presidential election and the by-election for the mayorship of Gangseo District in Seoul in October, according to officials.

Police said they are looking into whether there are additional hidden cameras installed in other polling stations.

Early voting for the upcoming elections is slated for April 5-6.

