Poor eating choices are linked to poor mental health, risk of diabetes: Study

Washington DC [US], November 25 : People with diabetes (Diabetes Mellitus) are two to three times more likely to suffer from depression than those who do not, according to the Centres for Disease Control.

Therapy, medicine, or both are currently available as treatment options. The scientific understanding of the multidimensional interplay between food, mental health, and diabetes, on the other hand, is still in its early phases.

The Mason researchers wanted to discover more about the relationship between nutrition, diabetes, and mental health.

According to two literature studies conducted by assistant professor Raedeh Basiri, poor nutrition plays a dual role in both the likelihood of acquiring Type 2 diabetes and the impact on mental health, including anxiety and sadness.

According to the findings, mental problems like depression and anxiety raise the likelihood of having Type 2 diabetes, and diabetes raises the risk of developing depression and anxiety. Nutritional therapies can help with both of these health problems.

"Our findings underscore the pivotal role of dietary choices in reducing the risks associated with both diabetes and mental health. The implications of these findings extend beyond the scientific community, as they hold promise for informing public health policies, health care practices, and dietary recommendations that can positively impact the general population, said Basiri, the lead author of the papers.

"Ultimately, the research seeks to empower individuals to make informed and health-promoting dietary choices that can serve as a proactive strategy for the prevention and management of diabetes, as well as anxiety and depression," Basiri said.

More specifically, the team's findings provide a comprehensive view of the relationship between dietary patterns, health outcomes, and the critical role of eating behaviour in the context of Type 2 diabetes and mental health.

The team found that eating foods rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy is associated with a reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes and mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Conversely, a diet with a large number of processed foods was found to have a negative effect, increasing the susceptibility to type 2 diabetes, depression, and anxiety.

Additionally, the research team found that a diet with energy-dense foods but lacking in essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folate, selenium, chromium, and magnesium, is associated with the exacerbation of unfavourable symptoms in both mental health and the development of Type 2 diabetes. This connection emphasizes the importance of nutrient-rich dietary choices for overall health and well-being.

"Current scientific evidence underscores the potential benefits of adopting a well-balanced dietary regimen in decreasing anxiety and depression symptoms while enhancing glycemic control in individuals with diabetes," said Basiri.

