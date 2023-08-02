Porter rejigs top leadership as it sets new logistics goals

Bengaluru, Aug 2 On-demand logistics company Porter on Wednesday announced leadership restructuring where Uttam Digga, Co-Founder of Porter, has assumed the role of CEO while Pranav Goel has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice Chairman.

Shruti Ranjan Satpathy has been given additional responsibility as Chief Product and Technology Oﬃcer.

Founded in 2014, Porter has serviced over 1.3 crore customers across 19 cities in the country, with a workforce of 2,600 employees. The company has over 5 lakh owner-drivers.

“We now embark on a new chapter of exponential growth and expansion and there could be no better time than now to make some strategic leadership role realignments,” said Goel.

“With my new position as Executive Vice Chairman for Porter, I will be supporting Digga and the leadership team in driving ﬁnancial metrics and shaping our strategy,” he added.

According to Digga, leveraging tech-enabled logistics services, “we will continue to provide eﬃcient pricing and high service level standards, meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Porter has disrupted various domains of logistics by launching an on-demand marketplace for trucks, bikes and packers and movers.

The company said that in his new role, Ranjan will be taking charge of the product, data and design function, similar to the technology function in his role as a CTO.

--IANS

