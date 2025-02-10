POSHAN Abhiyaan, FSSAI's Eat Right School educating children on healthy choices: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 10 Amid concerns about unhealthy food habits and the consequent rise in diseases like diabetes and hypertension in India, public health experts on Monday said that the government’s POSHAN Abhiyaan and FSSAI's Eat Right School initiative is educating children about the importance of balanced diets and sustainable eating practices.

Increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) -- rich in sugar, salt, and unsaturated fats and nutrient deficient has become a major health concern in India.

According to the recently released Economic Survey 2024-25, it is leading to multiple chronic conditions and even mental health issues in India.

The experts stressed that parents, schools, and the community play a larger role in educating children about healthy eating. This will not only help build a generation with better health but also reduce economic burden and increase productivity.

“India’s POSHAN Abhiyaan provides a structured approach on the role school, parents and communities can play, to help children develop healthy practices," Dr. Anuja Agarwala, former nutritionist at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently the Vice President of Indian Diabetic Association.

“Programmes like FSSAI's Eat Right School initiative teach students the importance of balanced diets and sustainable eating practices through interactive sessions and activities. The programme also encourages parental and school collaboration to instil healthy eating habits through interactive workshops and resources,” she added.

Launched in March 2018, POSHAN Abhiyan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme For Holistic Nourishment) is the government’s flagship initiative which focuses on advancing nutritional outcomes for children under six years, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers holistically.

Eat Right School was launched by FSSAI to create awareness about food safety, nutrition, and hygiene among school children and through them among the community at large.

Agarwala called parent-school collaboration the key to sustaining nutrition education. This can include involving parents in food education by organising nutrition awareness workshops and cooking demonstrations.

"These initiatives encourage parents to engage actively with teachers and school nutritionists, discussing their child’s dietary preferences and habits. Through collaboration, schools and parents in India can work together to ensure that children not only receive nutritious school meals but also develop healthy eating practices at home, creating a consistent approach to nutrition education that supports children’s growth and well-being,” the expert said.

Parents, as primary role models, can also instil good habits by promoting hygiene, teaching children to wash their hands before meals, avoiding food wastage, and maintaining cleanliness.

“When parents, schools, and the community collaborate, children not only learn about the importance of healthy eating but also adopt hygienic practices, develop values of inclusivity, and appreciate the significance of nutritious meals,” Agarwala said.

Dr. Jamuna Prakash, food consultant and former Professor, at the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore stressed the need to integrate nutrition in the school curriculum.

“Nutrition should be an integral part of the school curriculum as it equips children with essential knowledge to make informed food choices. It also promotes lifelong health and prevents issues like malnutrition, obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies,” Prakash told IANS.

She cited the example of Japan’s Shokuiku (food education) programe which teaches students about balanced diets, food origins, and healthy eating practices.

It engages local farmers, food producers, and community organisations to help children learn where their food comes from, and the kids actively assist with meal preparation, cleanup, and food nutrition education.

“Incorporating similar practices in schools can teach students the importance of balanced nutrition, the risks of processed foods, and how to address deficiencies,” Prakash said.

Further, Prakash also suggested activities like school gardens or cooking classes to make lessons more engaging and relatable which can build a solid foundation, empowering children to adopt healthy lifestyles and influence their families and communities positively in the future.

Agarwala also stressed the need to focus on early childhood nutrition by involving nutritionists in maternal care, breastfeeding, and early feeding practices to build a solid nutritional foundation before schooling -- a key target of POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor