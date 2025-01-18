Power supply in rural areas up from 12.5 hours in 2014 to 22.4 hours now: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Jan 18 The power availability in the urban areas has improved from 22 hours to 23.4 hours over the past decade, while in rural areas, it has increased significantly from 12.5 hours to 22.4 hours, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Saturday.

Emphasising the implementation of smart meters installations, the Union Minister said smart meters benefit both consumer and distribution companies by reducing billing errors, enhancing energy efficiency, and providing greater convenience for users -- helping DISCOMs in reducing losses, optimisation of power purchase cost and integration of renewable energy, etc.

The minister was speaking at meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Power to discuss the "Implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)”.

Manohar Lal highlighted the necessity to add additional generation and transmission capacities for meeting the ever-growing demand in the country.

The Union Minister also shared that every census village in the country is now electrified, and the aim is now to enhance the quality of services being offered to promote the ease of living for consumers.

The Ministry of Power, in coordination with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has undertaken several measures to alleviate the difficulties consumers faced while installing roof-top solar systems under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

These measures include waiving the requirement for Technical Feasibility Study for connections up to 10 kW, implementing deemed load enhancement for RTS installations up to 10 kW, etc.

The minister called upon the state governments to take initiatives to promote rooftop solar schemes for the benefit of consumers.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, highlighted the significant role of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in improving service quality and building consumer trust.

“The effective implementation of projects under RDSS would strengthen the financial sustainability of DISCOMs while ensuring the delivery of reliable and high-quality power to the consumers,” said Naik.

The government launched RDSS with an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore with an estimated gross budgetary support (GBS) of Rs 97,631 crore from the Central government.

