Pralhad Joshi launches Green Hydrogen Certification scheme

New Delhi, April 29 Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, on Tuesday launched the Green Hydrogen Certification scheme in the country, which is a foundational step towards creating a robust framework for certifying green hydrogen production and ensuring transparency, traceability and market credibility.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering innovation-led growth and emphasized that MSMEs will serve as the backbone of India's energy transition through their innovative capabilities and localised solutions.

Speaking at a national workshop here, he said MSMEs will play a critical role in realising the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s objectives of building a self-reliant green hydrogen ecosystem by 2030.

The workshop was aimed to explore opportunities and discuss key role of MSMEs in development of green hydrogen ecosystem in India. Over 300 delegates drew participation from different stakeholder groups, including MSMEs, policymakers, technology providers, industry associations, and international partners.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), highlighted some key achievements in the implementation of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

He stressed upon the importance of building capacities, facilitating finance, and strengthening technology linkages to empower MSMEs to meaningfully participate in this new industrial landscape. He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to building institutional and infrastructural support for green hydrogen, with MSMEs playing a critical role.

At the workshop, panellists deliberated on R&D collaboration models, indigenization of components such as bipolar plates and electrolysers, and the role of knowledge institutions.

Discussions also centred on the integration of MSMEs into large-scale projects. Experts from international agencies and corporate leaders outlined business models and market opportunities, advocating for systematic MSME engagement strategies.

Expert speakers presented use cases on thermochemical and biochemical conversion of biomass to hydrogen, exploring their application in rural industries. The session highlighted the potential of decentralised models to meet local demand while promoting circular economy principles.

Financial institutions, including the World Bank, IREDA and IIFCL, discussed de-risking strategies, blended finance mechanisms, and the need to design green credit lines accessible to MSMEs, according to the ministry.

