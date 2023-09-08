Procreate unveils new iPad app ‘Procreate Dreams’ for storytellers

New Delhi, Sep 8 Procreate, a raster graphics editor app for digital painting developed by Australian company Savage Interactive, on Friday announced the launch of its new animation app for iPad that will empower storytellers globally, including in India.

Called Procreate Dreams, the app is designed for the next generation of storytellers. Procreate Dreams will be released globally later this year and will join Procreate, the best-selling paid iPad app for over 6 years.

Procreate Dreams will be released on November 22 and will be available on the App Store for a single-time purchase of $19.99.

“Our team has worked for over 5 years to produce an animation product that is extraordinarily approachable and exceptionally powerful. Later this year, we're helping to unlock the creative potential within all of us and giving a voice to storytellers everywhere,” said Procreate CEO James Cuda.

Designed for touch, Procreate Dreams introduces workflows of unparalleled speed, and tools so intuitive that now anyone can animate.

Artists and animators can simply and spontaneously direct how the animation should feel, with new tools such as Performing, which uses gestures to automatically add keyframes as the tool records the actions.

The Multi-touch Timeline is at the core of Procreate Dreams, making it easy to navigate, organise, and edit projects, said the company.

“Procreate’s next-generation painting and compositing engine supercharges the painting experience, and now creatives can work on raster projects with resolutions up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, and more layers than they’ll ever need,” said the company.

Procreate Dreams has everything needed to create rich 2D animations, expressive videos and breathtaking stories.

--IANS

