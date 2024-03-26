Proptech firm Aeria raises fresh funds to expand footprint

New Delhi, March 26 Real estate and asset management platform Aeria on Tuesday said it has secured $1.8 million in pre-seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and Foundamental along with AC Ventures, AL Trust and several others.

The company will use the capital to expand its presence and AI-enabled solutions across Southeast Asia, Middle East and other Asian countries over the next year.

"Commercial real estate in APAC is estimated at 52 billion square feet, expanding at a CAGR of 15 per cent. However, most owners currently rely on traditional methods to manage facilities and tenants," said Priyanka Gera, Founder and CEO at Aeria.

"We aim to use technology to transform this experience and bring in efficiency to the owner's operations," Gera added.

To address this problem of fragmented infrastructure, Aeria offers a comprehensive solution integrated with multiple technologies to create engaging digital experience in one app to manage operations by digitising and automating manual tasks.

Developers and asset managers can look-into Aeria’s detailed analytics suite to improve financial performance up to 15 per cent as they make data-driven decisions.

"In an environment of digital disruption and technology, focus on improving tenant and visitor experiences is not an option. It is mission-critical. We believe that commercial real-estate is going to get a massive digital upgrade," said Sampath P, Partner at Kalaari Capital.

Real estate is one of the largest industries in India contributing to about 7.3 per cent of the GDP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor