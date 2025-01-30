Psychological health more important for Indian manufacturing employees: Report

Mumbai, Jan 30 Manufacturing sector employees at the best workplaces in India are 2.7 times more likely to stay in psychologically healthy environments, and the overall view of manufacturing as a great place to work has risen to 87 per cent in 2025, according to a report on Thursday.

As India’s manufacturing industry advances toward Industry 5.0, the need for companies to prioritise not just technological innovation, but also the well-being of their workforce, has never been more critical, said the report by Great Place To Work.

“As the industry advances toward Industry 5.0, the focus isn’t just on smarter machines but on fostering workplaces that prioritise employee well-being. To combat employee burnout, organisations are taking steps to improve work-life balance, make leaders more approachable, and enhance employee engagement,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

“Leading organisations are building a culture of trust and psychological safety, and when employees feel valued, they are 2.7 times more likely to stay. To overcome challenges, organisations need to continuously listen and empower their employees, to shape the industry's future,” he added.

The report showed that even as companies continue to foster positive and inclusive cultures, challenges remain. The voice of employees consistently highlights the need for more action around psychological safety, care, and equitable growth.

Best Workplaces have responded by implementing mechanisms for regular feedback, ensuring fair task allocation, and introducing flexible shifts to accommodate the needs of their workforce.

For their business and corporate employees, these companies have adopted flexible work models, extended paid leave, and created opportunities for career growth and leadership development.

These have also expanded benefits packages to include wellness programmes, zero-interest loans, bonuses, and a broader range of support systems to meet the diverse needs of their teams, the report said.

Some of the best workplaces for manufacturing recognised for their exceptional culture and employee satisfaction, listed in the report include Apollo Tyres, Orient Cement, Tata Steel India, Amara Raja Power Systems, Sula Vineyards, and Bajaj Energy.

“These companies are not just focused on producing goods -- they are committed to producing an environment where employees thrive, grow, and feel valued,” the report said.

