Pune Labour Commissioner summons TCS over multiple layoff complaints by NITES

Bengaluru, Nov 15 The Labour Commissioner Office, Pune has summoned Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over multiple complaints filed by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) concerning illegal termination of employment and unlawful layoffs, the IT employee union said on Saturday.

The hearing is scheduled on November 18. The complaints are regarding alleged on-going job terminations as the IT services giant plans to trim about 2 per cent of its global workforce.

“The Labour Commissioner Office, Pune has issued summons to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in multiple matters filed by NITES concerning illegal termination of employment and unlawful layoffs. The hearing has been scheduled for 18 November 2025,” NITES said in a post on X.

Over the past several months, NITES has received a large number of complaints from TCS employees across various locations regarding abrupt terminations, forced resignations, denial of statutory dues, and coercive employment practices, it added.

“After reviewing the grievances and supporting documents, NITES assisted the affected employees in filing formal complaints before the competent authority. The initiation of proceedings by the Labour Commissioner reinforces that every employer is legally bound to follow due process and cannot act in violation of labour laws,” said the IT employee union.

Employees who have faced similar issues are encouraged to come forward and assert their rights, said NITES.

TCS was yet to react to the NITES X post.

“If you have experienced wrongful termination, forced resignation, non-payment of dues, or any form of pressure or unfair treatment, you have legal protections available. Raising your grievance formally is an important step toward ensuring accountability and safeguarding your employment rights. NITES remains committed to supporting IT and ITES employees who require guidance or assistance in filing complaints or understanding available legal remedies,” the X post further said.

TCS had reported sequential headcount decline of around 19,755 employees (as of Q2 FY216). During the company’s Q2 earnings conference in October, Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal said that so far TCS has released one per cent or 6,000 people from workforce as part of the restructuring exercise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor