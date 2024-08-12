Pune researchers develop advanced xerogel dressing to combat uncontrolled haemorrhage

New Delhi, Aug 12 Researchers at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) Pune, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) have developed a porous composite xerogel dressing that provides a crucial solution for uncontrolled haemorrhage -- a leading cause of traumatic deaths in accidents, military operations, and surgeries.

The composite dressing, incorporating silica nanoparticles and calcium that can rapidly promote blood clotting, has demonstrated a significant improvement in blood clotting speed compared to commercial dressings.

The xerogel hemostatic dressing, which is highly porous and spongy, is supplemented with agonists like silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) and calcium, which bind to receptors within cells to enhance clotting capacity.

Uncontrolled haemorrhage accounts for over 40 per cent of trauma deaths due to severe blood loss, highlighting the urgent need for improved hemostatic materials.

Conventional methods, such as gauze and the body's natural defences -- including reduced blood flow to the injury site, fibrin activation, and platelet plug formation -- often prove inadequate in stopping severe haemorrhage.

The ARI researchers observed that their xerogel composite increased the blood clotting index by 13-fold compared to standard commercial dressings. The xerogel's structure, featuring multiple pores around 30 micrometres in size, contributed to its high absorbance capacity.

The added silica nanoparticles and calcium further improved clotting capacity and accelerated blood absorption.

Platelets, crucial for blood clotting, undergo shape changes, secrete calcium, and activate surface receptors during the clotting process. The xerogel dressing enhanced platelet aggregation by promoting the formation of pseudopodia in activated platelets, leading to effective agglutination.

In addition, the composite significantly increased calcium release and the activity of the protease-activated receptor gene (PAR1), which plays a vital role in platelet activation and thrombin signalling.

The study suggests that the molecular mechanisms of platelet activation -- particularly through PAR1 gene activation and calcium store release -- are key to the xerogel composite's hemostatic efficiency. Such advanced dressings could provide vital solutions for reducing blood loss, disability, and mortality in surgical and trauma care settings.

